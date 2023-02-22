Woman arrested after intoxicated driving causes deadly crash

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested Tuesday evening for her involvement in a deadly crash that happened in October last year, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 14, 2022, at about 9 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Southeast Marion Road and Southeast Mill Creek Road, just east of turner. They arrived to find a Kia Sportage and a Subaru WRX in a head-on crash.

The driver of the Kia, 53-year-old Matthew McBeth, did not survive. The driver of the Subaru, 23-year-old Melody Arreguin was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation showed that intoxication and speed were factors in the crash. On Tuesday, Arrequin turned herself in after a grand jury indicted her on charges of manslaughter, DUII and reckless driving. She is currently being held at the Marion County Jail.

