Woman arrested after intoxicated driving causes deadly crash

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:46 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested Tuesday evening for her involvement in a deadly crash that happened in October last year, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 14, 2022, at about 9 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Southeast Marion Road and Southeast Mill Creek Road, just east of turner. They arrived to find a Kia Sportage and a Subaru WRX in a head-on crash.

The driver of the Kia, 53-year-old Matthew McBeth, did not survive. The driver of the Subaru, 23-year-old Melody Arreguin was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation showed that intoxication and speed were factors in the crash. On Tuesday, Arrequin turned herself in after a grand jury indicted her on charges of manslaughter, DUII and reckless driving. She is currently being held at the Marion County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wx Blog
Some of us will be sledding in the lowlands by Thursday morning. Others? Just a dusting
Breadson John.
Vancouver 8-year-old missing since June found in Missouri
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland.
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland
snow forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm impacting Cascades and Coast Range
Elwha River Bridge
Foot found in NW Washington belongs to missing woman

Latest News

‘Armed person’ on Lane Community College campus, police ask public to avoid area
‘Armed person’ on Lane Community College campus triggers lockdown
CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE FILE IMAGE
Sheriff’s deputy injured in crash
KPTV image
15-year-old boy in serious condition after Hillsboro stabbing; 2 teens arrested
Photos take at The Fishery on the Columbia River. Ainsworth State Park exit (exit 35). Snow...
First Alert Live Blog: Afternoon/evening forcasts bring worries