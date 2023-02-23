2 Portland Walmart stores to close in March

FILE - Walmart
FILE - Walmart(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two Walmart locations, in north Portland and northeast Portland, in will close in March, Walmart announced on Wednesday.

The locations, at Hayden Meadows and East Port Plaza, will both close Friday, March 24.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer their prescriptions to other locations before that date.

“We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S. and unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations,” the announcement said. “While our underlying business is strong, these specific stores haven’t performed as well as we hoped.”

All employees at the two locations will have the option to transfer to other, nearby locations.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Hayden Meadows and Eastport Plaza locations.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wx Blog
Some of us will be sledding in the lowlands by Thursday morning. Others? Just a dusting
Wx Blog
Wednesday morning: Forecast on track so far, but snowy models stressing out forecasters
Breadson John.
Vancouver 8-year-old missing since June found in Missouri
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland.
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland
Photos take at The Fishery on the Columbia River. Ainsworth State Park exit (exit 35). Snow...
First Alert Live Blog: Afternoon/evening forecasts bring worries

Latest News

FILE - ice-covered TriMet station.
TriMet says MAX lines facing significant delays as winter weather sweeps Portland
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Woman found dead in field in Marion County remains unidentified
First Alert Weather A block
LATEST: First Alert Weather Day
Washington Co. deputies find large apartment fire while responding to stabbing.
Washington Co. deputies find large apartment fire while responding to stabbing