2 Portland Walmart stores to close in March

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two Walmart locations, in north Portland and northeast Portland, in will close in March, Walmart announced on Wednesday.

The locations, at Hayden Meadows and East Port Plaza, will both close Friday, March 24.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer their prescriptions to other locations before that date.

“We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S. and unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations,” the announcement said. “While our underlying business is strong, these specific stores haven’t performed as well as we hoped.”

All employees at the two locations will have the option to transfer to other, nearby locations.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Hayden Meadows and Eastport Plaza locations.”

