First Alert Weather Day: Morning snow showers, cold & windy day ahead

Good morning! Yesterday turned out to be one of the snowiest days on record in the Portland/Vancouver metro area. In that 24 hour span, 10.8 inches of snow was recorded at the National Weather Service office in Portland. Snow totals varied quite a bit from north to south, and east to west. The vast majority of the region is frozen this morning with early snow showers still falling. Today is going to a very cold and windy day with high temperatures topping out around 32 degrees. Sunshine this afternoon should help to improve road conditions a bit, but it’s going to take some time to clear out the mess that ensued overnight. Snow showers will taper off throughout the morning. The next 2 ½ days will be dry.

I can’t stress this enough: today is going to be a very cold day, especially for those exposed to the strong east wind. The worst of the wind will focus near the mouth of the Gorge, where wind gusts will exceed 50 mph. Most of the metro area should just deal with wind speeds between 15-25 mph, and gusts up to about 30 mph. Given the fact that most of the day will feature temps in the 20s and low 30s, our wind chill values will likely be in the teens and low 20s. Wind speeds between 15-25 mph doesn’t sound that bad on a normal day, but it will feel brutal with these temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and teens, with wind chill values in the single digits.

Friday and Saturday will be slightly warmer during the daytime hours, with highs climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s. It’s going to take quite a bit of time to melt down this snow, but each day should feature a decent thawing. We’ll have mostly sunny skies through Saturday before our next weather system moves in.

Precipitation will move in between Saturday night and Sunday morning, and it’ll likely fall in the form of wet snow (or a wintry mix) early in the day. Minor accumulation is possible, but temperature should rise well above freezing with a transition to rain showers. We’ll see an similar setup on Monday, with a gradual warming trend early to midweek.

Stay safe out there today. If you can avoid driving, stay home (especially this morning).

