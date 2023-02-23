Deputies searching for two men after armed robbery at Salmon Creek Taco Bell

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two men are wanted for an armed robbery at a Taco Bell in the Salmon Creek area early Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 3 a.m., deputies responded to an alarm at the Taco Bell at 13204 Northeast Highway 99. A 911 caller, who identified themselves as a Taco Bell employee, reported they had just been robbed at gunpoint.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation showed three employees in the Taco Bell saw two men approaching the restaurant while wearing masks. One of the employees tried to lock the doors, but the suspects were able to get inside.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the employees and ordered them to get onto the floor. One of the employees was told to open the safe and empty it. After taking items from the safe, the sheriff’s office said the suspects then ordered the employees to give them their phones.

The suspects then fled on foot to Billygan’s Roadhouse where they got into an older model, dark-colored pickup with a matching color canopy with Oregon license plates. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle may be similar to a mid-90s Ford F-150.

One of the suspects is described as a white man in his 20s with short blond hair, light blue eyes, and long eyelashes, wearing all black clothing, a black ski mask, and a black backpack. The second suspect was a white man is his late 40s to 50s with a mustache. He was wearing all dark clothing with a dark-colored hat and wallet chain hanging from his right side.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Deputy Elijah Page at elijah.page@clark.wa.gov or call 3-1-1.

