Douglas County deputies investigating human remains found in forest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a forested area near Glide last week.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, a teenager had been antler shed hunting when he located what were believed to be remains in the Thunder Mountain area, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrived to the area and confirmed it was skeletal human remains.

Investigators and the medical examiner were notified about the remains and have been investigating since. The medical examiner is working to identify the remains.

No other details about the remains have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information as to who the remains may belong to to contact them at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 23-0618.

