Douglas County deputies investigating human remains found in forest

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:15 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a forested area near Glide last week.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, a teenager had been antler shed hunting when he located what were believed to be remains in the Thunder Mountain area, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrived to the area and confirmed it was skeletal human remains.

Investigators and the medical examiner were notified about the remains and have been investigating since. The medical examiner is working to identify the remains.

No other details about the remains have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information as to who the remains may belong to to contact them at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 23-0618.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icy conditions on the I-205 bridge
First Alert Live Blog: Frozen roads as snow showers taper off; schools announce closures
Wx Blog
Wednesday morning: Forecast on track so far, but snowy models stressing out forecasters
FILE - Walmart
2 Portland Walmart stores to close in March
Wx Blog
A historic snowstorm brings almost a foot of snow to parts of metro area
I-84 closed Portland
I-84 westbound closed at I-5 in Portland due to wintry road conditions

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Metro roads a snowy mess Thursday
First Alert Weather Day: Metro roads a snowy mess Thursday
Tigard Police
Man detained in Tigard suspicious death investigation
Clark County Sheriff's Office
Deputies searching for two men after armed robbery at Salmon Creek Taco Bell
Mason David Estabrook
Suspect wanted after 71-year-old man found dead inside Oregon City home