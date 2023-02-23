A historic snowstorm brings almost a foot of snow to parts of metro area

Widely varying snow totals so far...THAT was expected.
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:48 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Now we know the wetter (snowier) models were correct for today’s event. You may recall in previous posts that several models were forecasting much heftier totals than our Trace-4″ morning forecast. But several others were saying mainly dry after 10am...

Hang on to your chair...Portland National Weather Service has measured 10.8″ of snow so far today. If confirmed, or number increases a bit, that’ll be the snowiest day at PDX/Forecast office since 1943. Yes, we’ve seen larger multi-day totals (December 2008), but it’s rare to see more than 6-8″ in one day.

You are probably thinking...”wait a minute, we had a foot of snow in one night in January 2017″. Yes, but that was a strip right across the middle of the metro area. The forecast office picked up 8″ that night

That’s how snowstorms work around here...we rarely see uniform snow totals across a large area. Tonight I’m seeing anywhere from 1″ to 11″ across the metro area. Least has been in the south metro.

That’s it for tonight. I’m tired and headed home...after a historic night!

