I-84 westbound closed at I-5 in Portland due to wintry road conditions
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:04 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 were closed at Interstate 5 during the Wednesday evening commute in Portland.
The closure was reported by ODOT around 5:30 p.m. as snow continued to pound the Portland metro area.
The wintry conditions were causing traffic headaches in most areas.
People were being asked to stay off the roads.
