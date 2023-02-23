Man detained in Tigard suspicious death investigation

Tigard Police
Tigard Police(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police detained a man Wednesday night in connection with the suspicious death of a woman at an apartment complex.

The same man called police at about 9:46 p.m. to report the death of a woman in an apartment on the 9200 block of Southwest Maplewood Drive, according to TPD. When officers arrived, they found the woman dead and the man did not comply with them.

As a safety precaution, police alerted people in the apartment building to stay indoors. Police safely detained the man at 10:23 p.m. The man’s name has not been released.

TPD said it believes this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing safety concern for people in the area.

