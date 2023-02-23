Portland police say shooting investigation now homicide after victim dies in hospital

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:34 PM PST
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a shooting investigation that began Tuesday night is now a homicide investigation.

Officers were first dispatched from the Central Precinct to the 3100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard around 10 p.m.

After arriving at the scene, officers discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound who later died from their injuries, PPB confirms.

With the victim’s death, Portland’s Homicide Unit is assuming control of the investigation.

The victim’s name will be released at a later date.

