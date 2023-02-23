Portland waives citations for abandoned cars, metered parking

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced Thursday that it will not issue citations for vehicles that are towed for blocking traffic or for vehicles that have overstayed parking time limits until Saturday at noon.

However, the owners of any vehicles towed to clear traffic lanes will be responsible to cover all towing fees and charges, PBOT said.

“Any vehicle parked illegally may face a tow, especially any vehicle blocking a travel lane or public transit route,” PBOT said. “During snow and ice emergencies, PBOT prioritizes routes for public transit, and police, fire and medical first responders.”

The forgiveness of overstayed parking citations are to encourage people to leave safely parked private vehicles where they are and use public transportation during winter weather events, PBOT said.

