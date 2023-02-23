Portland waives citations for abandoned cars, metered parking

Portland waives citations for abandoned cars, metered parking
Portland waives citations for abandoned cars, metered parking(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:39 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced Thursday that it will not issue citations for vehicles that are towed for blocking traffic or for vehicles that have overstayed parking time limits until Saturday at noon.

RELATED: First Alert Live Blog: Frozen roads as snow showers taper off; schools announce closures

However, the owners of any vehicles towed to clear traffic lanes will be responsible to cover all towing fees and charges, PBOT said.

“Any vehicle parked illegally may face a tow, especially any vehicle blocking a travel lane or public transit route,” PBOT said. “During snow and ice emergencies, PBOT prioritizes routes for public transit, and police, fire and medical first responders.”

RELATED: A historic snowstorm brings almost a foot of snow to parts of metro area

The forgiveness of overstayed parking citations are to encourage people to leave safely parked private vehicles where they are and use public transportation during winter weather events, PBOT said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icy conditions on the I-205 bridge
First Alert Live Blog: Frozen roads as snow showers taper off; schools announce closures
Wx Blog
Wednesday morning: Forecast on track so far, but snowy models stressing out forecasters
Wx Blog
A historic snowstorm brings almost a foot of snow to parts of metro area
FILE - Walmart
2 Portland Walmart stores to close in March
I-84 closed Portland
I-84 westbound closed at I-5 in Portland due to wintry road conditions

Latest News

First Alert: Thursday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (2/23)
First Alert: Thursday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (2/23)
First Alert Weather Day: Widespread road problems persist in Portland metro
First Alert Weather Day: Metro roads a snowy mess Thursday
First Alert Weather Day: Metro roads a snowy mess Thursday
Tigard Police
Man detained in Tigard suspicious death investigation