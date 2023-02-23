Suspect wanted after 71-year-old man found dead inside Oregon City home

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Oregon City.

At about 4:45 p.m., on Wednesday, officers responded to a death investigation in the 900 block of Josephine Street. Police said officers arrived and found a 71-year-old man dead inside a home.

Investigators determined the man’s death was the result of homicide, but did not say how he died. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Mason David Estabrook, of Portland. Estabrook is described as a white man, 6 feet 3 inches tall, thin build, with short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a red and black coat.

According to police, Estabrook is known to travel on foot and use public transportation. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach. Police ask you to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Estabrook is asked to contact the OCPD tip line at 503-905-3505 or email Detective Kevin Carlson at kcarlson@orcity.org. Reference case number 23-003932.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.