TriMet says MAX lines facing significant delays as winter weather sweeps Portland

FILE - ice-covered TriMet station.
FILE - ice-covered TriMet station.(TriMet)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:13 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – TriMet says multiple MAX lines are experiencing delays due to winter weather.

As of 6 p.m., the MAX Green, Orange and Yellow lines are disrupted through downtown Portland due to slow, heavy traffic. While delayed, MAX Green Line will serve downtown on MAX Blue and Red lines tracks.

TriMet says additionally, MAX Orange Line will serve from SE Park Ave to PSU South/SW 5th & Jackson St. MAX Yellow Line will serve from Expo Center to Interstate/Rose Quarter.

Buses are being chained up as well, according to a spokesperson. Buses with chains can travel no faster than 25 miles per hour.

