WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s office says a disturbance between a man and woman led to an arrest and a large apartment fire on Wednesday.

Deputies responded at 12:38 a.m. to the 5700 block of SW Oleson Road. Officials say arriving deputies spoke with a woman at a neighboring apartment who had lacerations and stab wounds to her hands, head, neck, and upper back. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Washington Co. deputies find large apartment fire while responding to stabbing. (KPTV)

Deputies say 35-year-old David Kozak was taken into custody shortly afterwards in connection to the assault. Responders soon noticed the related apartment becoming engulfed in flames, quickly spreading across to other apartments.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and Portland Fire Bureau firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.

Detectives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit spoke to Kozak and arrested him for attempted murder, assault in the first degree, and unlawful use of a weapon. Kozak was lodged in the Washington County Jail.

Additional charges are pending further investigation, deputies say.

