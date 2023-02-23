Woman found dead in field in Marion County remains unidentified
JEFFERSON Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a woman was found dead in a field in Jefferson, Oregon.
According to deputies, the woman was found Tuesday evening in a field at the dead-end of Tenth Street. An autopsy performed by the State Medical Examiner has determined the woman died of natural causes.
Deputies describe the woman as a white female, unknown age, 5′3 ½”, 128 pounds, wearing a red tank top, camo colored long sleeve shirt, Green sweatshirt, green sweatpants, and black tennis shoes.
The woman was described as having a brooch attached to the green sweatshirt in the left chest area with a white pearl-looking piece in the middle of it.
Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call Deputy N. Morse, 971-720-0726.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.