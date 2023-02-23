JEFFERSON Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a woman was found dead in a field in Jefferson, Oregon.

According to deputies, the woman was found Tuesday evening in a field at the dead-end of Tenth Street. An autopsy performed by the State Medical Examiner has determined the woman died of natural causes.

Deputies describe the woman as a white female, unknown age, 5′3 ½”, 128 pounds, wearing a red tank top, camo colored long sleeve shirt, Green sweatshirt, green sweatpants, and black tennis shoes.

The woman was described as having a brooch attached to the green sweatshirt in the left chest area with a white pearl-looking piece in the middle of it.

Woman found dead in field in Marion County remains unidentified. (KPTV)

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call Deputy N. Morse, 971-720-0726.

