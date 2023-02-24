19-year-old arrested for reckless driving in St. Helens park

A 19-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police say he went on a joyride in a St. Helens park during the winter storm.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:12 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Just before 9 p.m., on Wednesday, officers were called to McCormick Park on South 18th Street to reports of a Ram truck driving erratically inside the park. The caller said the driver was doing donuts and almost hit them and others.

Officers found the truck still in the park and arrested Ethan Anthony Goss for second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and five counts of reckless endangering.

Police says it appears Goss drove behind the Veterans Memorial, near the new playground structure, on the T-ball field, by the softball fields, and inside the skate park. One-foot deep tire ruts were made next to the playground, according to police.

An estimate of damages is being made but won’t be completed until the snow melts.

Police said additional charges may be added based on damage estimates.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.

