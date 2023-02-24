Amber Alert issued for missing Minnesota boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for Leon Ramsarran.
By KEYC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child in Minnesota.

Leon Ramsarran is described as 3-feet tall, weighing 35-40 pounds, with very short brown hair and brown eyes.

The Lakeville Police Department is attempting to locate the missing 3-year-old boy, who was taken from his residence in Lakeville, Minnesota.

He might be wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeved shirt with three black buttons on top, a dark gray or black jacket with tan fur on the hood, and tan and black boots.

If you see Leon, you’re asked to please call the Lakeville Police Department at 952-985-4812 or dial 911.

