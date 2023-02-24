Beaverton man charged for selling fentanyl, counterfeit pills

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Beaverton man has been charged after he was caught dealing counterfeit pills and powdered fentanyl in downtown Portland, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

According to court documents, officers with the Portland police Bureau were surveilling downtown when at 10:40 a.m. Feb. 22, officers observed Yexon Efrain Mendez-Zuniga, 19, dealing drugs near the intersection of SW 4th Avenue and SW Washington Street.

The D.A.’s Office says within minutes, officers were witness to several additional transactions and Mendez-Zuniga using a handheld radio “appearing to communicate with other accomplices in the area.”

After surveilling Mendez-Zuniga, officers approached him in Director’s Park on SW Yamhill Street. After initially running, he was soon arrested without incident, the D.A.’s Office says.

A search found two clear bags containing approximately 250 blue M30 pills and a chunk of suspected fentanyl powder, a loaded 9mm handgun and a large fold of cash, officials say.

During an interview with officers, Mendez-Zuniga stated he had begun selling drugs one week prior to earn more money than he did as a roofer. He also admitted to selling approximately 300 M30 pills daily for $2 apiece. He claimed the gun was for protection. Investigators estimate he sold roughly 2,100 pills in the last week.

Mendez-Zuniga was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, unlawfully possessing a firearm, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He’ll make his first appearance in federal court this week.

