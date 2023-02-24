Brittney Griner back on the court ahead of her return to the WNBA

Brittney Griner worked out with members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns since the women’s pro...
Brittney Griner worked out with members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns since the women’s pro basketball season doesn’t start until May.(KPNX via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:53 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After 294 days in a Russian prison, WNBA star Brittney Griner is back to what she does best – playing basketball.

Griner worked out Thursday night with members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns since the women’s pro basketball season doesn’t start until May.

She was forced to cut her trademark dreadlocks due to them freezing in Russia, so she is now sporting a new, shorter hairstyle.

Griner officially re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury earlier this week, shortly after her one-year anniversary of being wrongfully detained in Russia.

The 6′9″ center last played for the WNBA’s Mercury in 2021, taking the team to the finals, averaging nearly 21 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wx Blog
A historic snowstorm brings almost a foot of snow to parts of metro area
West Burnside
First Alert Live Blog: Icy roads across the metro area; More school closures
FILE - Walmart
2 Portland Walmart stores to close in March
Mason David Estabrook
Suspect arrested after 71-year-old man found dead inside Oregon City home
I-84 closed Portland
I-84 westbound closed at I-5 in Portland due to wintry road conditions

Latest News

John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53
An unusual snowstorm is hitting Southern California.
RAW: Snow falls in Los Angeles
A Virginia woman says her foster dog could be euthanized for protecting her from another dog....
Woman says foster dog may be euthanized for protecting her
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail
Caught on camera: Driver slides into other vehicles on icy road
Caught on camera: Driver slides into other vehicles on icy road