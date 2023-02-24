Cafe burglary suspects wanted by St. Helens police

ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for two suspects following a burglary of a St. Helens cafe on Tuesday, according to the St. Helens Police Department.

At about 6 a.m., two people broke into Bertucci’s Chocolates at 2017 Columbia Boulevard and stole a cash register, police said.

The suspects’ images were caught on area security footage and police are asking anyone who may recognize these people to call the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.

