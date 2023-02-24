Dog trapped under dock in Willamette River rescued by Portland police officer
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A dog who got trapped underneath a dock in the Willamette River was rescued by a Portland police officer Friday morning.
At about 7:42 a.m., Officer Ellison responded to the report that a dog was trapped in the river in Sellwood. Officer Ellison found Oreo the Husky stuck.
Police said Officer Ellison was able to extend a board down under the dock and Oreo got on it long enough for the officer to pull him out of the water.
After getting Oreo out of the cold water, Officer Ellison drove him to meet his grateful owner, who was located by another officer.
Police said officers learned that the owner was playing with his two dogs at Sellwood Riverfront Park when Oreo ran too far and he couldn’t find him.
Oreo is okay thanks to his thick, warm fur, police said.
