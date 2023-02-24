Dog trapped under dock in Willamette River rescued by Portland police officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A dog who got trapped underneath a dock in the Willamette River was rescued by a Portland police officer Friday morning.

At about 7:42 a.m., Officer Ellison responded to the report that a dog was trapped in the river in Sellwood. Officer Ellison found Oreo the Husky stuck.

SEE ALSO: Historic snowstorm brings almost a foot of snow to parts of metro area

Police said Officer Ellison was able to extend a board down under the dock and Oreo got on it long enough for the officer to pull him out of the water.

After getting Oreo out of the cold water, Officer Ellison drove him to meet his grateful owner, who was located by another officer.

Oreo the Husky got a little ride-along with Ofc Ellison this morning after the officer rescued him from under a Willamette River dock in Sellwood. Oreo's ok thanks to his thick, warm fur and Ofc Ellison drove him home to be reunited with his grateful owner. pic.twitter.com/3aD9SEiVtw — PPB Central Precinct (@PPBCentral) February 24, 2023

Police said officers learned that the owner was playing with his two dogs at Sellwood Riverfront Park when Oreo ran too far and he couldn’t find him.

Oreo is okay thanks to his thick, warm fur, police said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.