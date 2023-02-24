Drivers forced to find alternative ways to get around Portland after historic storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People are navigating their way around town after the historic storm dumped inches of snow all around the Portland metro area.

People tell FOX 12 that driving on the roads was a nightmare and they were forced to find an alternative way to get home.

Traffic in the city was paralyzed and both locals and visitors we spoke with said the MAX has been a reliable way to get around town.

TriMet said 18 bus lines have been temporarily suspended due to road conditions, but they have been able to keep the MAX operating.

People said what they experienced on the roads in the Portland area during Wednesday’s storm was absolute chaos.

“I think this is probably one of the biggest snow days we’ve had,” Will Ferguson, who lives in the metro area, said. “I was on the highway coming up from downtown and there was just so many cars on the side of the roads, it was crazy.”

One driver who was stuck downtown said it was a long journey finding her way home.

“Was stuck yesterday. Left my car downtown,” Tamika Stockdale, who lives in the metro area, said.

On a typical day, she said her trip is pretty quick.

“It takes me 15 to 20 minutes to get home. It took me six hours yesterday,” Stockdale said.

She said she was able to make it home safely, thanks to TriMet.

“I would’ve been still stuck downtown if I didn’t have the MAX,” Stockdale said.

We also spoke with a visitor from the east coast who said the winter storm took him by surprise.

“With the snow and the lights, looks like Christmas,” Daniel Stern, a visitor, said.

And said he’s also found that the MAX has been a reliable way to make it around town during the storm.

“The train has been great. Very helpful. And it runs on time,” Stern said.

Other people said they’re avoiding the roads altogether.

“I think walking is the best bet. There are a lot of cars out here, but I think walking is the best bet,” Eli Juarez, who lives in the metro area, said.

For those who did brave the storm out on the roads, they said they won’t be leaving the house for the next couple of days unless they absolutely have to.

“Stay home, don’t go,” Stockdale said.

TriMet officials also urge those who can stay home, to please do so. If you do need to be out and about in the next couple of days, they said to check alerts on their website to plan your trip and for the latest on any disruptions that may impact your travel.

