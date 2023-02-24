Dry through Saturday with a slow warming trend; more snow melting next two days

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a cold & windy evening. Temperatures stayed below freezing in the metro area today! Only one other time in the past 80+ years have we not made it to freezing in Portland in late February or early March. The last of the snow showers and flurries in the central Willamette Valley will dissipate this evening as clear skies take over.

High pressure is now in control of our weather through Saturday. That means dry, clear skies, and “offshore” easterly wind. Expect the gusty east wind to back off a bit tonight and tomorrow, but it’ll still be another cool/breezy day. We should see at least 5 degrees warming tomorrow, then another 5-10 degrees on Saturday. By Saturday we’ll lose all wind and that will be a more comfortable day.

Even with temperatures below freezing today, the strong February sunshine has been melting snow off many roads and freeways. After untreated roads re-freeze tonight, expect more widespread melting tomorrow under full sunshine. All roads that are in the sun should be clear by tomorrow afternoon. Shaded areas will remain icy in spots. Then more widespread melting occurs Saturday.

A weather system arrives Saturday night and there’s a good chance it begins as snow as we sleep. Then a mild southerly wind picks up during the night, changing it to a rain/snow mix. At sunrise Sunday, temperatures will be above freezing, but there may be leftover slushy slop in spots. The rest of Sunday will be partly cloudy.

Expect a similar setup again Monday morning with mixed showers changing to regular rain. The weather pattern remains cooler than normal as we head into early March.

