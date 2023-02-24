Fire damages Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a single-story house Thursday afternoon, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to the home on Northeast 41st Circle at about 1:30 p.m. Four fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the scene.

They arrived to find dark smoke pouring out of the front door of the house. The first fire engines went inside to extinguish the fire and look for any people.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to the parts of the house. All the residents were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported. VPD said the house had working smoke detectors which helped the homeowners get out early.

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

