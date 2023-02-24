Fire displaces 8 in Southeast Portland

Portland Fire and Rescue
Portland Fire and Rescue(Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire displaced eight people in Southeast Portland Friday afternoon, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews arrived at the house on the 5100 block of Southeast 136th Avenue just after 1 p.m. to find a fire on the second floor. Everyone was out of the house by the time firefighters arrived, but residents said a cat might have still been inside.

It took crews about a half hour to put out the fire because of the hoarder conditions inside the house.

Red Cross was called to assist the eight people who had been displaced. No injuries were reported and the cat was not located.

PF&R is investigating the cause of the fire.

