First Alert: Icy Morning Roads

Good morning! It’s a very icy morning across the region, as temperatures dropped well below freezing overnight. Most cities in the lowlands west of the Cascades are starting off in the low to mid 20s. It’s a bit warmer for the spots exposed to the east wind (areas closer to the Gorge). Some wind-sheltered cities are in the teens. Breezier spots are experiencing wind chills in the single digits. Expect a completely sunny day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Temperatures will quickly rise into the 30s. Sunshine beaming on the pavement will help to melt away the ice as we head into midday. More thawing will occur this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s. Then we drop into the low 20s and upper teens tonight, so anything left on area roads will freeze back up. We should just have patchy icy heading into Saturday.

The first half of the weekend looks like it’s going to be great! Of course, be prepared for some slick spots early. Otherwise, we’ll experience another mostly sunny day, and it should be more reasonable during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s. We’re keeping a close eye on Saturday night and early Sunday though. A cold front will slide into the region, bringing a round of steady precipitation. Temperatures will fall to about freezing in the lowlands, so a brief round of wet snow is expected. However, a southerly wind will help moderate the temperatures by mid-morning, so roads should stay mainly wet for areas near sea level. Neighborhoods and cities above 500 feet could have some lighter snow stick around longer (on top of what’s left from earlier this week). Expect high temperatures to reach the 40s again with afternoon showers.

We could see a near repeat on Monday, although snow showers might linger a bit longer. We are still getting a handle on this part of the forecast. Based off of the slightly warmer air temperatures, we don’t believe there will be as many impacts to area roads as there are currently. The next two weather systems coming in won’t be accompanied by arctic air.

Stay safe out there this morning, and have a great Friday!

