The Hoxton Hotel’s pop-up series is hosting a few of Portland’s most popular food trucks!

By Ayo Elise
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Hoxton Hotel’s restaurant Lovely Rita is hosting a food truck series featuring Fried Egg I’m in Love, Kee’s Loaded Kitchen and Sorbu in the coming months!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the first day of Fried Egg’s residency to learn more.

Check out their website to learn more.

