The Hoxton Hotel’s pop-up series is hosting a few of Portland’s most popular food trucks!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Hoxton Hotel’s restaurant Lovely Rita is hosting a food truck series featuring Fried Egg I’m in Love, Kee’s Loaded Kitchen and Sorbu in the coming months!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the first day of Fried Egg’s residency to learn more.

Check out their website to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.