Idaho house where four university students were murdered to be torn down

The University of Idaho plans to demolish the house where four students were murdered in...
The University of Idaho plans to demolish the house where four students were murdered in November.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:34 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Idaho house where four college students were murdered in November will be demolished as a “healing step,” the University of Idaho said in a statement Friday.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 – were each stabbed multiple times in the early morning hours of November 13 at the off-campus house in the small college town of Moscow.

Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were killed on November 13,...
Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were killed on November 13, 2022 at an off campus house at the University of Idaho.(CNN)

The house, which is located near the university campus, was given to the school by the owner, the statement said.

The bloody crime scene left in the aftermath of the killings helped authorities navigate their hunt to find the suspect, court documents unsealed last month revealed.

The residence “contained a significant amount of blood from the victims including spatter and castoff (blood stain pattern resulting from blood drops released from an object due to its motion),” according to a probable cause document.

It’s demolition “removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed” and “removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene,” the university said Friday.

It took investigators nearly two months to arrest and publicly name Bryan Kohberger, 28, as a suspect. Kohberger was a graduate student at Washington State University’s Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology and lived in Pullman, Washington, at the time of his arrest. He now faces four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbings.

Jodi Walker, a spokeswoman for the school said the university “hopes to demolish the house this semester.”

The university further revealed that planning is underway to create a memorial garden on campus for the slain students as a place of “remembrance” and “healing.” Designs for the garden will be contributed by the students.

Meantime, scholarships have been established in the names of three of the four students and work is underway to finalize the fourth scholarship, according to the university.

Kohberger is scheduled to have a preliminary court hearing in June where a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wx Blog
A historic snowstorm brings almost a foot of snow to parts of metro area
West Burnside
First Alert Live Blog: Icy roads across the metro area; More school closures
FILE - Walmart
2 Portland Walmart stores to close in March
Mason David Estabrook
Suspect arrested after 71-year-old man found dead inside Oregon City home
I-84 closed Portland
I-84 westbound closed at I-5 in Portland due to wintry road conditions

Latest News

An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.
8-year-old helps raise money for favorite Waffle House worker in need of car
FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Food...
FDA’s tobacco unit pledges reset after criticism
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new details of case
First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a five-day, two-country...
Biden ready to run, first lady says