List of Multnomah County warming shelters
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:01 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multnomah County is reminding residents warming shelters remain available to anyone in need of a safe place to go.
The county says with the near-record levels f snow in the region, the City of Portland and Multnomah County are keeping three warming shelters open during the day.
Those locations are as follow:
- Arbor Lodge, 7440 N. Denver Ave., Portland (corner of N. Lombard and N. Denver)
- Salvation Army Moore Street Gymnasium, 5325 N. Williams Ave., Portland
- East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave., Portland
Additionally, the Charles Jordan Community Center (9009 N. Foss Ave., Portland) will also reopen 8 p.m. Thursday, for overnight stays.
Two other sites will also be opened at 8 p.m.:
- Imago Dei, 1302 S.E. Ankeny St., Portland
- Friendly House, 1737 N.W. 26th Ave., Portland
For more information on the latest warming shelter locations, click here.
