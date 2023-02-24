List of Multnomah County warming shelters

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multnomah County is reminding residents warming shelters remain available to anyone in need of a safe place to go.

The county says with the near-record levels f snow in the region, the City of Portland and Multnomah County are keeping three warming shelters open during the day.

Those locations are as follow:

Arbor Lodge, 7440 N. Denver Ave., Portland (corner of N. Lombard and N. Denver)

Salvation Army Moore Street Gymnasium, 5325 N. Williams Ave., Portland

East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave., Portland

Additionally, the Charles Jordan Community Center (9009 N. Foss Ave., Portland) will also reopen 8 p.m. Thursday, for overnight stays.

Two other sites will also be opened at 8 p.m.:

Imago Dei, 1302 S.E. Ankeny St., Portland

Friendly House, 1737 N.W. 26th Ave., Portland

For more information on the latest warming shelter locations, click here.

