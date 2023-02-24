Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:41 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wx Blog
A historic snowstorm brings almost a foot of snow to parts of metro area
West Burnside
First Alert Live Blog: Icy roads across the metro area; More school closures
FILE - Walmart
2 Portland Walmart stores to close in March
Stranded school bus driver leaves students with stranger, parents say
Stranded school bus driver left students with stranger, Portland mom says
Mason David Estabrook
Suspect arrested after 71-year-old man found dead inside Oregon City home

Latest News

Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan.
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan
Femi Redwood
Portland Fire and Rescue
Fire displaces 8 in Southeast Portland
Edith Lee Paine