ODOT worker hit by car while helping driver on I-205.

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:12 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An ODOT worker is in the hospital after being hit while helping a driver on I-205 Friday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the worker was helping someone on the shoulder of SB I-205 south of Airport Way just before noon when the crash happened.

Officials say a female adult driver began veering to avoid someone coming into her lane when she got caught in the ice, losing control of her vehicle and hitting the ODOT truck.

Both the ODOT worker and the female driver were taken to the hospital. PPB says both drivers are expected to survive.

