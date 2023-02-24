Portland Timbers postpone home opener due to winter weather

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers home opener against Sporting Kansas City has been postponed due to severe winter weather sweeping across Portland, the organization announced Thursday evening.

The first Providence Park match of the season was originally set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. but will now take place Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

SEE ALSO: A historic snowstorm brings almost a foot of snow to parts of metro area

According to the Portland Timbers, all tickets bought for Saturday’s match will be honored on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.