Portland Timbers postpone home opener due to winter weather

Portland Timbers.
Portland Timbers.(KPTV file)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:31 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers home opener against Sporting Kansas City has been postponed due to severe winter weather sweeping across Portland, the organization announced Thursday evening.

The first Providence Park match of the season was originally set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. but will now take place Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

According to the Portland Timbers, all tickets bought for Saturday’s match will be honored on Monday.

