Portlanders forced to abandon cars after snow covers metro area.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, as a snowstorm dumped several inches of snow across the Portland metro area, many made the tough decision to leave their car after sitting in standstill traffic for hours.

“I left slightly early from work yesterday around 4 o’clock and it was dead stop traffic the whole time,” said Jay Bartholomew. “It took me hours in what normally would take me minutes. It was nine hours before I ultimately got home. It took me four hours roughly to get to the 205 on-ramp from where I work, at which point things got so much worse because cars were completely spun out with the icy conditions.”

Bartholomew says he and others got out of their cars to help an ODOT worker try to push cars. He left his car running to keep it warm, locked it, and put the key fob in his pocket, but as he returned to his car, he realized it fell out somewhere in the snow.

“I searched for hours but I just couldn’t find them,” said Bartholomew. “At some point, a very kind stranger allowed me to stay warm in his car and figure a way out to get home. Shout out to Andre and Lewis, you guys are my heroes. I sat in Andre’s car and we waited for his brother with an SUV and all-terrain tires to come deliver chains. They didn’t work and we ended up hiking back to his car because he couldn’t even get to us. We eventually found our way back home off the highway.”

Bartholomew was able to get a hold of Anaya Towing Thursday, which picked up his still-running car and took it to a nearby dealership so he could pick it and a new key fob up after the snow and ice melts.

Nathan Anaya says his phone has been ringing off the hook since the snow started Wednesday.

“My phone has been ringing two calls a minute, nonstop, having to put people on hold,” said Anaya. “It’s been wild. A lot of collisions, a lot of people sliding out, abandoning their cars. I’ve seen a couple of accidents where people are sliding into each other, luckily no one was hurt, but yeah a lot of collisions. People have been driving off the road.”

Anaya expects he and other tow truck drivers will continue to be busy through the weekend.

