TriMet gives update as buses, MAX lines continue to face delays and cancelations

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – TriMet says despite the freezing temperatures and setbacks, steady progress is being made into getting back up and running.

Despite the progress, TriMet has made the decision to cancel several buses for Friday service: 1, 18, 26, 39, 51, 55, 63. The transit service says decisions on lines canceled Thursday will be made early Friday morning.

Buses have been chained up as well, but with chains, can travel no faster than 25 miles per hour. Although because of conditions, some buses are traveling much slower, TriMet says.

According to a spokesperson, there are still more than 25 buses stuck within the 533-square mile service radius.

Additionally, all MAX lines are continuing to experience delays but all five lines are operating.

For all current delays, visit the TriMet website here.

