Warming continues through the weekend after one more cold night; plus snow chance for some Saturday night

It has turned quite a bit warmer this afternoon with some spots in the metro area approaching 40 degrees. Extreme cold doesn’t last long in late February. That said, with clear skies, a calm wind, and snow on the ground, we’ve got another very cold night ahead! Temperatures dip down into the teens in outlying areas again tonight with Portland stopping around 20 degrees.

A warming airmass tomorrow means far more melting and I think most of us will be able travel around the region fine by 3-5pm. Bright sunshine will be the rule again tomorrow.

Tomorrow night the weather turns interesting again. A weak weather system moves quickly through the region during the overnight hours. Precipitation likely begins as snow, but it’ll be fighting a mild southerly breeze this time around. In these setups it’s rare for significant sticking snowfall from the middle of the metro area southward, at least at the lowest elevations. Most likely you’ll see sticking snow late tomorrow night from Clark county north and west into Columbia county and possibly up to Kelso/Longview. Temperatures will actually WARM a few degrees by daybreak, so some of us may sleep through the falling snow. The rest of Sunday will be showery with sunbreaks and temperatures warming further, into the mid 40s...an uneventful weather day. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the metro area northward, although keep in mind that’s just a WATCH. Most likely it’ll be reduced to a Winter Weather Advisory tomorrow.

We’ll continue to see snow at times in the foothills of the Coast Range and Cascades at the edges of the metro area through the end to next week. Cool systems bring plenty of snow to the mountains, and in the mornings sticking snow will come a bit lower at times, possibly below 1,000′. This is a classic late winter or early spring weather pattern. There’s no sign of cold arctic air returning so it’s going to be tough to get anything significant to the valley floor next week. But some dustings are possible at times. Notice high temperatures are in the 40s each day and temperatures will struggle to get to freezing at night.

