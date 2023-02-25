2 arrested after stolen car chase in NE Portland

KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Four people inside a stolen car that crashed ran from officers after being chased early Saturday morning in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after midnight, officers spotted a stolen car near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The driver of the car sped away and led officers on a chase. The car eventually crashed and multiple people inside ran away, police said.

Officers were able to detain one adult and three juveniles. The adult and one of the juveniles were arrested. Officers took 18-year-old Derrontae Hunt to the Multnomah County jail on a charge of unlawful possession of a motor vehicle. The juvenile was taken to a detention center on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The other two juveniles detained were released to their guardians.

