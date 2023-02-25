1 dead after car goes off road in NE Portland

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:42 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died after a car went off the road in northeast Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a speeding car in the 4700 block of Northeast Marine Drive. The deputy later saw the car sideswipe a semi-truck and go off the road. The driver was found on an embankment on the north side dead.

SEE ALSO: ODOT worker hit by car while helping driver on I-205

PPB officers responded to help. There were no other injuries. The major crash team is investigating. If you have any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-51097.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stranded school bus driver leaves students with stranger, parents say
Stranded school bus driver left students with stranger, Portland mom says
West Burnside
First Alert Live Blog: Icy roads across the metro area; More school closures
Wx Blog
Slow thaw continues Saturday, then wet/sloppy snow for some of us Saturday night
Captured by :Jill Flabetich
Warming continues through the weekend after one more cold night; plus snow chance for some Saturday night
Wx Blog
A historic snowstorm brings almost a foot of snow to parts of metro area

Latest News

Ukrainian family living in Portland escaped Russian invasion
Portland roads began icing over following historic snowstorm
Private companies working to clear snow in the Portland metro area
Portland roads began icing over following historic snowstorm.
Portland roads began icing over following historic snowstorm