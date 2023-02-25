1 dead after car goes off road in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died after a car went off the road in northeast Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a speeding car in the 4700 block of Northeast Marine Drive. The deputy later saw the car sideswipe a semi-truck and go off the road. The driver was found on an embankment on the north side dead.

PPB officers responded to help. There were no other injuries. The major crash team is investigating. If you have any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-51097.

