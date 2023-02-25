Eight people injured in Oklahoma City bar fight

Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma...
Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma City early Saturday morning.(KOCO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:13 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Eight people were injured early Saturday after a fight broke out at an Oklahoma City nightclub, according to authorities.

Police officers posted outside the Pink Parrot bar in the city’s Bricktown district saw the fight happen and noticed multiple injured people coming out of the venue, according to a Saturday statement by Oklahoma City Police. Officers applied tourniquets and pressure to stop the loss of blood after seeing two of the victims had serious stab wounds and two others were heavily bleeding, police said.

According to the statement, at least eight people are known to have been injured. Two people had critical injuries and six had minor injuries.

It is unknown what caused the fight and no arrests have been made, police said.

