Gas leak triggers evacuation of Vancouver city block

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A city block was evacuated Thursday evening after a gas leak was detected in a Vancouver, Wash. building, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Shortly before 7 p.m., fire crews responded to 806 Main Street after reports of a strong smell of natural gas. When firefighters arrived, they could quickly tell there was a problem, they said.

SEE ALSO: ODOT worker hit by car while helping driver on I-205

Due to the size of the building and potential for the gas to spread into adjacent buildings, crews shut off gas at the meter.

Additional crews and engines were called to help evacuate the block of Washington Street to West Ninth Street, to Main Street and West Eighth Street. The evacuated area included several businesses and a home.

Technicians with Northwest Natural Gas arrived on scene to help with air monitoring. Firefighters said they found high readings of natural gas and carbon monoxide, so Clark Public Utilities shut off power to the block as well.

SEE ALSO: Fire displaces 8 in Southeast Portland

At about 9 p.m. crews found the leak and were able to ventilate the building enough to lift the evacuation order and for people to safely return, firefighters said.

On Friday, according to a city spokesperson, the leak was likely caused by work done to the building’s HVAC system earlier in the day.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.