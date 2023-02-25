Gov. Kotek names new chair for OLCC following controversy

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Following a controversy that saw both the executive director and chairman of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission resign, Gov. Tina Kotek has named a new chair for the commission.

In a Friday release, Gov. Kotek announced Marvin Révoal has been named the Chair of the OLCC.

The new appointment comes following an investigation into the now-former Executive Director Steve Marks, and five other agency officials who were found diverting sought-after bourbons, including Pappy Van Winkle’s 23-year-old whiskey, for their own use.

Révoal has been a member of the OLCC Board of Commissioners for nine years and holds more than 30 years of experience in the commercial insurance industry, according to Gov. Kotek.

“Marvin Révoal is a respected community leader, and I trust that he is committed to leading the commission through this time of change and course correction,” Gov. Kotek said.

Révoal joins interim OLCC Executive Director Craig Prins, who was appointed by the Board of Commissioners last week.

“I would like to thank the Governor for the trust she has placed in me and her continued support for OLCC,” said Chair Marvin Révoal. “I look forward to doing all that I can to help OLCC advance and fulfill the mission for which it was created. I believe in the agency and I believe in our control state model.”

