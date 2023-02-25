Private companies working to clear snow in the Portland metro area

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portions of the metro area saw some improvements in road conditions Friday, but the effect of this week’s winter blast are far from over. While city and state crews work to clear roads, private companies work around the clock to help local businesses dig out.

The east side of the metro area seems to have been hit harder than the west side. On Friday crews were clearing snowdrifts more than a foot deep on their client’s properties. Many of these crews are on day three of de-icing and plowing, so fatigue is starting to set in.

Crews at Snug Services have been putting down de-icer and plowing their client’s properties around the clock for three days now in extreme conditions. The snow drifts on this client’s property near Troutdale were 3 feet deep.

“All of a sudden we have 10 inches in east county then you go out to Gresham, there’s 12, 13, 14 inches – all came down at once,” says Kyle Snuggerud, owner of Snugs Services.

It all started OK, with crews doing preemptive work, but then the snow hit with a vengeance Wednesday evening.

“No one could go anywhere in their cars and the semis weren’t prepared for this so we had trucks taking six to eight hours to get to locations,” says Snuggerud.

The challenges have been numerous. Snug Services says a semi slid on the roadway and crashed into one of its trucks, a few of its other vehicles slid off the road into ditches and then there were the mechanical breakdowns. Plowing through ice is tough on equipment. All the while customers keep calling.

Yes people are getting a little impatient we’re getting a lot of additional requests as well,” says Luke Hintz of Snugs Services. “We’re doing everything we possibly can to service as many clients as possible.”

Snugs Services has 25 trucks working around the clock with crews doing 12 hours on and 12 hours off

“They grind, work hard -- we bring in lots and lots of reinforcements.”

As snow events go Snug Services says this is one of the worst. They expect it’ll take up to seven days to get all of their clients taken care of. Their clients are mostly businesses and apartment complexes as well as some government agencies that need their parking lots cleared.

