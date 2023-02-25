SE Portland side streets slow to thaw after snow

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The sun has been shining all day Friday in Portland, but while some main thoroughfares are starting to thaw, side roads around town are still making driving tricky.

Walking is the easiest way to get around neighborhoods in Southeast Portland, according to Jeremy Bergmark.

“I’ve actually decided to walk home from the errand I had to run down on like, 28th. The sun’s out, I’ve got my Yaktrax on so I’m staying upright and it’s really made a hell of a difference,” Bergmark said.

He said his car isn’t quite equipped to handle driving in these conditions like many others whose cars are still buried under snow in some neighborhoods.

“It’s an older car and it’s rear wheel drive, no snow tires,” he said. “I typically do drive but decided not to for safety and just unsure about the roads. Especially the side streets. Those are going to be the bad ones, right?”

Robyn Lee parked her car in a neighborhood not far from her apartment because she wanted to avoid driving on slick roads near Southeast 60th Avenue and Stark Street.

“There was just a bunch of cars, it was icy, it was steep, I had no chains on and I love my car but it’s not a four-wheel drive,” Lee said.

Then she came back Thursday morning to find a giant tree had toppled over onto her car overnight and she was barely able to make out her license plate.

“I actually couldn’t see my car at first when I went looking for it and it was, then I saw the tree and I was like, ‘oh no! my car is under the tree!’” she said.

Luckily for her, City of Portland crews were out Friday morning clearing the tree off her car, revealing that it was mostly unscathed.

“I will be very happy if that car survives this and it does look like it will,” she said.

Lee later said her back spoiler is beat up and her car has a few dents but it’s mostly okay and she was able to drive it safely back to her apartment.

