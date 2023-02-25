Sweet Home church goes up in flames; investigated as suspicious

A fire heavily damaged a church in Sweet Home early Saturday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:47 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire heavily damaged a church, and is being investigated as suspicious in Sweet Home early Saturday morning.

The Sweet Home Fire District said just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to Fir Lawn Lutheran Church in the 100 block of West Holley Road. When the first crews arrived, they reported heavy fire. A second alarm was called, bringing in crews from Halsey, Brownsville and Albany.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in an hour. There was extensive damage to the church. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators said a preliminary investigation found evidence determined to be suspicious. An investigation is continuing between the fire district, Sweet Home police department and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. An official cause has not been released.

