1 critically burned in SE Portland apartment fire
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 3:23 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters rescued a person who was critically injured in an apartment fire on Sunday morning in southeast Portland.
Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Kimberly Court apartments in the 2400 block of Southeast 152nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a second-floor apartment with heavy fire. Crews found a person with critical burns inside. The person was treated by AMR paramedics.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
