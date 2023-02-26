1 critically burned in SE Portland apartment fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters rescued a person who was critically injured in an apartment fire on Sunday morning in southeast Portland.

Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Kimberly Court apartments in the 2400 block of Southeast 152nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a second-floor apartment with heavy fire. Crews found a person with critical burns inside. The person was treated by AMR paramedics.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

