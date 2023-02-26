1 dead, 1 injured in NE Portland shooting; no suspects sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died, another was injured and police are not looking for suspects in a shooting in northeast Portland early Sunday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Northeast 114th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man dead. They found another man injured. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Officers said they are not looking for any suspects at this time and have not made any arrests. Homicide detectives are responding. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Mike Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871, or detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.

