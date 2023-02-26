Another First Alert Weather Morning on Monday

Happy Sunday everyone,

It was sooo much warmer this morning, 20 degrees warmer in some areas. Once the morning snow/mixed showers stop we’ll see sun breaks this afternoon with temperatures again reaching the low to mid-40s.

Not much more snow accumulation is expected for today, with those sunbreaks and warmer temperatures we talked about, we should have another round of melting this afternoon before the next round of wintry weather hits tonight and tomorrow morning. The low pressure center of this system passes almost directly over the center of the Oregon coast. Once this round starts later today we’re looking at the on/off showers through Tuesday night.

A good amount of new snow is headed to the Cascades today! The ski resorts should see another 12″, another couple of inches overnight and maybe another inch or two tomorrow.

Wednesday still looks to be a the most dry day we’ll have this week and another system looks to be headed our way starting Thursday and sticks around into the weekend. Overall temperatures this week stay below average in the 40s with Thursday being the warmest day highs possibly reaching mid to upper 40s. Overnight we stay at/just above average in the low to mid-30s all week

FIRST ALERT: At this point Monday morning is still a First Alert Weather morning with the potential for accumulating snow in some lowland areas.

