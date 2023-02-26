Deputies find residence hit with gunfire in Clark Co.

Clark County Sheriff's office
Clark County Sheriff's office(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:22 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a home was hit in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night.

CCSO said just after 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to shots fired near Northeast 66th Avenue and Northeast 52nd Street. Callers reported hearing five to 10 shots being fired and a vehicle that left the scene. Deputies found nine shell casings on NE 52nd St. They also found a home that was hit. There were no injuries.

Deputies did not say if there were any arrests or any suspect information. The shooting is still under investigation.

