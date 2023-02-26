Deputies find residence hit with gunfire in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a home was hit in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 1 injured in NE Portland shooting; no suspects sought

CCSO said just after 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to shots fired near Northeast 66th Avenue and Northeast 52nd Street. Callers reported hearing five to 10 shots being fired and a vehicle that left the scene. Deputies found nine shell casings on NE 52nd St. They also found a home that was hit. There were no injuries.

Deputies did not say if there were any arrests or any suspect information. The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.