Drivers return to smashed windows in abandoned cars after Portland snowstorm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The deepest snowfall in Portland history since 1943 came as a surprise on Wednesday to many and forced hundreds of drivers to abandon vehicles on the roadway. Several days later, some are returning to broken windows.

Tracy Pendergast said seeing the damaged vehicles along streets was heartbreaking.

“I think it’s an indicator that there’s even more people who are hitting even more levels of desperation,” Pendergast said. “It just says that there’s some folks who either lost all moral compass or they’ve lost all hope for something better for themselves. I feel for all of them, and I really feel for the people who felt they had no safe choice but to leave their car and then they’re going to come back and find that they’re left with even more destruction. It’s cruel and unfair.”

Pendergast had been snowed in for several days, she said.

Portland police say they haven’t noticed an increase in break-in calls but say those are usually reported days after the fact on their website due to their limited staffing and inability to respond to non-emergency calls.

Before getting on the bus, one man said he didn’t notice a broken window on a vehicle he has seen stuck across the street until recently, suggesting the window was intact when first abandoned.

A car window repairman said his phone has been ringing off the hook.

Pendergast said when she was picking up her kid from school on Wednesday, it was evident the weather was soon to become a nightmare no one was prepared for.

“It was 4 in the afternoon, and it was very clear Portland was not ready for what had already started to happen.”

She ventured out for the first time since the historic snowstorm and said she noticed roadways were still impacted with abandoned cars still present on major roads.

“I kind of wonder, what’s the support system for some of those folks? Are these older people who finally made it home and don’t have anybody to help them? I don’t really know that the city had a lot of plans in place.”

With the chance for more winter to come, Pendergast believes people are re-evaluating, and “probably planning their travel a bit differently. I mean,” she said as she recalled the roadways, “it was chaos. I take it overly cautious. Whether that makes me very popular for people behind me,” she laughed. “I don’t know. I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

Pendergast said moments of humanity like the recent weather event are a good reminder to people in the city that “we’re better together.”

She said that over the past couple of days she’s seen a lot of acts of kindness and if there’s a path to choose, she’d like people to choose that “of the helper” during a crisis.

