Housefire displaces family in Scappoose

Housefire displaces family in Scappoose
Housefire displaces family in Scappoose(Scappoose Fire Dist.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:53 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCAPPOOSE Ore. (KPTV) - Several people were displaced after a fire burned a manufactured home in Scappoose on Saturday, according to the Scappoose Fire District.

At about 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the report of a barn fire in the 5000 block of Roundhouse Lane. Several callers reported seeing a column of smoke.

SEE ALSO: Seaside housekeeper’s death ruled homicide, police say

When crews arrived, they found the burning structure was a manufactured house instead of a barn, and was about 30% on fire.

The crews, including staff and volunteers, knocked the fire down in about half an hour, but the “several” people who lived at the house were displaced and will be staying with family nearby, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stranded school bus driver leaves students with stranger, parents say
Stranded school bus driver left students with stranger, Portland mom says
Wx Blog
Slow thaw continues Saturday, then wet/sloppy snow for some of us Saturday night
West Burnside
First Alert Live Blog: Icy roads across the metro area; More school closures
Captured by :Jill Flabetich
Warming continues through the weekend after one more cold night; plus snow chance for some Saturday night
KPTV File Image
1 dead after car goes off road in NE Portland

Latest News

Slowly but surely Portlanders get cars off side roads after winter storm
Slowly but surely Portlanders get cars off side roads after winter storm
Slowly but surely Portlanders get cars off side roads after winter storm
Slowly but surely Portlanders get cars off side roads after winter storm
Seaside housekeeper’s death ruled homicide, police say
Housekeeper's death was murder, Seaside police say
ODOT
ODOT ‘confident’ they can meet coming weather, spokesperson says
Drivers return to smashed windows in abandoned cars after Portland snowstorm
Drivers return to smashed windows in abandoned cars after Portland snowstorm