Housefire displaces family in Scappoose

SCAPPOOSE Ore. (KPTV) - Several people were displaced after a fire burned a manufactured home in Scappoose on Saturday, according to the Scappoose Fire District.

At about 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the report of a barn fire in the 5000 block of Roundhouse Lane. Several callers reported seeing a column of smoke.

When crews arrived, they found the burning structure was a manufactured house instead of a barn, and was about 30% on fire.

The crews, including staff and volunteers, knocked the fire down in about half an hour, but the “several” people who lived at the house were displaced and will be staying with family nearby, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

