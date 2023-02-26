Man wanted after he ‘walked away’ from Marion Co. transition center

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:20 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 45-year-old man is wanted by police after he “walked away from” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center on Saturday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Christopher Witham left the center around 7 p.m., police said. Witham was in custody for a parole violation and his original charge was for third-degree robbery.

Police said the transition center is to prepare for adults for re-entry into the community before release from custody. These people are allowed to leave the facility for pre-approved treatment or medical appointments.

Christopher Witham:

  • White man about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 150 pounds.  
  • Last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about Christopher to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032.

