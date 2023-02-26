Seaside housekeeper’s death ruled homicide, police say

SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) - The death of a woman in Seaside earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, police said.

The Seaside Police Department said just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, officers received a report 62-year-old Anna Knutson might be missing. Knutson’s roommate said they had not seen her for a couple of days, which was unusual.

Officers gathered information that led them to a Seaside residence in the 2300 block of South Edgewood Street. Knutson worked at the residence as a housekeeper. When they arrived, they could not find anyone home. The homeowner later helped them inside. Once inside, officers found Knutson dead.

On Saturday, SPD said the medical examiner ruled Knutson’s death to be a homicide. The Clatsop County major crime team is leading the investigation. It is made up of detectives from Seaside, Astoria, Cannon Beach, detectives and a medicolegal death investigator from the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, the Clatsop County District Attorney’s Office and Oregon State Police Forensics.

Police ask anyone who had been in contact with Knutson to contact Seaside police detective Crowe at (503) 738-6311.

